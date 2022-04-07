IPO Screener: Uma Exports to list shares today

Uma Exports has fixed the issue price at ₹68 per share

Shares of Uma Exports will be listed at the bourses on Thursday. The company has fixed the price at ₹68, the upper end of the price band ₹65-68.

The ₹60-crore initial public offering saw a strong response, with an overall subscription of 7.67 times.

The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.11 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers portion received bids for 2.81 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 2.22 times.

Working capital needs

The Kolkata-based company has decided to utilise the proceeds of the issue to fund its working capital requirements (₹50 crore).

Uma Exports is engaged in trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices (dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander and cumin seeds), food grains (rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea), pulses, and agricultural feed (soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake).