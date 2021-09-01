IPO Screener: Vijaya Diagonostic, Ami Organics issues open today

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The ₹1,895-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will open for subscription on September 1 and close on September 3. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹522-531 a share.
Ahead of the issue, Vijaya Diagonistic on Tuesday raised ₹566.12 crore from anchor investors. The company has finalised allocation of about 1.07 crore shares at Rs 531 a share to host of anchor investors who included Fidelity International, India Fund Inc, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life, SBI MF, Nippon Life and Mirae MF for their various schemes.
The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders - promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy, and investors Kedaara Capital AIF and Karakoram Capital AIF 1.
The market lot is 28 shares.
Ami Organics’ initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹200 crore an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 370 crore by existing shareholders including one of the promoters. The price band is set at 603-610 a share and the issue will open on Wednesday and close on Friday.
The company on Tuesday raised Rs 170.89 crore from anchor investors at Rs 610 a share.
The market lot is 24 shares.
It has already raised ₹100 crore through a pre-initial public offering placement with marquee investors.
The initial public offering of cloud-based accounting and business process solutions start-up Naapbooks opens at BSE-SME platform. The company looks to raise ₹3.99 crore at a price band of ₹71-74.
Naapbooks has been incubated at the Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CrAdLE) under the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. It is the first to be listed from the CrAdLE’s basket of incubatees. Company’s issue opens on September 1 for subscription. The promoters are diluting their 29.07 per cent of their equity share holding.
Founded by promoters Ashish Jain, Abhishek Jain and Yaman Saluja, Naapbooks provides business process solutions including e-auction, Aadhaar-based payment solution, e-voting, order management solution for small businesses.
Market lot is 1,600 shares.
