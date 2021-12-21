IPO Screener: Will MapmyIndia make handsome listing gains?

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Shares of CE Info Systems IPO that owns MapmyIndia will be listed at the bourses today. Most analysts expect the stock to list with a hefty premium of over 70 per cent, given its strong IPO subscription. The IPO was subscribed 154.71.
The company, which powers Apple maps, has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,033, at the upper end of the ₹1,000-1,033 price band.
The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of MapmyIndia witnessed a strong response from all category investors. The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed by 15.20 times, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) and QIBs window saw a subscription of 424.69 times and 196.36 times, respectively.
Ahead of the issue, the company, had raised ₹311.88 crore from anchor investors.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, “MapmyIndia is one of a kind company in SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS businesses, which has tremendous potential to perform well in the future because it has a moat in B2B business despite the presence of big-name Google Map and some recent developments like the change in regulations and new tie-ups with government organizations may boost the sentiments further.
“It was expected that this can give more than 100 per cent return on a listing day however expectations have tapered down amid sharp correction in the market where the grey market premium is indicating a listing gain of around 70-75 per cent,” he added.
Brokerage firm Marwadi Shares and Finance said: Considering the TTM adjusted EPS of ₹16.30 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 63.37 with a market cap of ₹5,500 crore.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...