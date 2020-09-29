IPO watch: Retail investors lap up Mazagon, Likhitha issues on Day 1

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
The initial public offerings of three companies that opened today -- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, UTI Asset Management Company and Likhitha Infrastructure -- saw a mixed response, with the defence PSU and infra firm receiving a good response from retail investors.
The ₹444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders got subscribed 2.09 times, with the company receiving bids for 6.39 crore equity shares as against IPO size of 3.05 crore shares, according to the data available with the stock exchanges.
Retail investors seemed positive on the defence major as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 5.6 times. While the portion of non-institutional investors got subscribed 78 per cent, employees portion received bids for 27.7 per cent. However, the category for qualified institutional buyers saw just 3 per cent subscription.
Retail investors have applied for ₹867.12 crore --they have bid for 5.98 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer.
The price band is ₹135-145 per share and the issue closes for subscription on October 1.
Likhitha Infrastructure public issue was subscribed 100 per cent, thanks to retail investors whose portion received bids for 2.6 times. While HNI portion was subscribed 85 per cent, institutional investors were lukewarm, subscribing just 2 per cent. The Hyderabad-based company's IPO has received bids for 51.35 lakh equity shares against offer size of 51 lakh equity shares. The company came out with a price band of ₹117-120.
Meanwhile, the much-focussed public issue of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) was subscribed 27 per cent.
The ₹2,160-crore IPO of UTI AMC received bids for 73 lakh equity shares against offer size of 2.73 crore equity shares. The retail portion saw a higher response at 51 per cent. HNIs subscribed just 6 per cent, while it was near zero subscribption from QIBs so far
The offer size excluded anchor book, which saw strong response on Monday. The AMC has raised ₹645 crore from anchor investors by allotting 1.16 crore shares at the upper price band of ₹554 to 67 anchor investors.
Anchor investors include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, HDFC Life Insurance company, Max Life Insurance Co Ltd, Reliance Capital Trustee, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Nomura Singapore.
The company has fixed a price band of ₹552-554 a share .
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...