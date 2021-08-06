IPOs of Devyani, Krsnaa get strong response

Four IPOs that closed on Friday received a strong response from high net worth individuals. All of them have sailed through with Devyani International and Krsnaa Diagnostics eliciting strong response from all categories of investors.

The IPO of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.36 times on the last date of the issue. The public issue - a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85.25 lakh shares by existing selling shareholders - came out with a price band of ₹933-954 a share. The issue size was ₹1,214 crore.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 39.88 times. While the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 49.83 times, the non-institutional investor category received bids for 116.30 times and employee reserved category 0.98 times.

Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹537 crore from anchor investors.

Devyani International

The ₹1,838-crore public issue of Devyani International, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee, has received bids for 116.69 times. Devyani International, which fixed the price band at ₹86-90 a share, came out with an IPO comprising a fresh issue of ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of 15.53 crore shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 39.39 times while the QIB portion was subscribed 95.27 times, the non-institutional investor category, generally known as high net worth individuals, received bids for a whooping 213.06 times and employee reserved category by 4.70 times. From anchor investors, the company had raised ₹824.87 crore by allotting 9.16 crore shares at ₹90 a share.

Exxaro Tiles

The initial public offering of Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles was subscribed 22.60 times. The company received bids of 25.85 crore shares against the offered 1.14 crore shares, according to data available with the stock exchanges. The company had fixed a price band of ₹118-120 a share for its ₹161-crore IPO. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 39.94 times. While the quota of QIBs was subscribed 17.67 times, the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 5.36 times and Employee Reserved category was subscribed 2.53 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh shares.

Windlas Biotech

The 401.5-crore IPO was subscribed 22.41 times. Windlas Biotech, manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, came out with an IPO consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51.42 lakh shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 24.16 times. While the QIB category received bids for 24.40 times; the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 15.73 times.

Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹120.46 crore by allotting 26.18 lakh shares at ₹460 apiece to 22 anchor investors.