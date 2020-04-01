IPOs raise 62% more funds in 2019-20, says Prime Database

Financial year 2019-20 witnessed a raising of ₹91,670 crore through the intial public offers (IPOs) which was 62 per cent higher than ₹56,485 crore that was raised in 2018-19, said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group. The mobilization, however, fell 48 per cent short than the all-time high amount of ₹ 1,75,680 crore raised in 2017-18.

The largest IPO in 2019-20 was from SBI Cards & Payment Services for ₹10,341 crore. The average deal size was ₹1,565 crore.

Only 4 out of the 13 IPOs that hit the market had a prior PE/VC investment, a notable change from previous years. Offers for sale by such PE/VC investors at ₹7,842 crore accounted for 39 per cent of the total IPO amount. Offers for sale by promoters at ₹4,160 crore accounted for a further 20 per cent of the IPO amount.

Out of the 13 IPOs, 11 companies had anchor investors, which collectively subscribed to 32 per cent of the total public issue amount. Contribution from FPIs was 21 per cent, while contribution from domestic institutional investors was 11 per cent of the amount.

The overall response from the public to the mainboard IPOs of the year, according to primedatabase.com, was good. While 8 IPOs received a mega response of more than 10 times, IRCTC at 109 times followed by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (100 times), CSB Bank (48 times), Affle (48 times), Polycab (36 times), Neogen Chemicals (29 times), Indiamart Intermesh (20 times) and SBI Cards (19 times), 1 other IPO was oversubscribed by more than 3 times. The balance 4 IPOs were oversubscribed by 1 3 times.

The year saw a good response from retail investors as well. The highest number of applications was received by SBI Cards at 26.95 lakh followed by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (14.36 lakh), IRCTC (12.94 lakhs), Polycab (11.37 lakh) and CSB Bank (9.20 lakh).

According to Haldea, response to IPOs was further buoyed by strong listing performance during the year. Of the 13 IPOs which got listed, seven gave a return of over 10 per cent (based on closing price on listing date). IRCTC gave a stupendous return of 128 per cent followed by CSB Bank (54 per cent), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (51), Indiamart Intermesh (34), Neogen Chemicals (23), Polycab (22) and Affle (17). Moreover, unlike in previous years, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent impact on the market, 7 of the 13 IPOs are presently still trading above the issue price (between 8 and 207 per cent above the issue price (closing price of March 31, 2020)).

At the other end of the spectrum, during 2019-20, 50 companies looking to raise over ₹34,633 crore allowed their SEBI approval to lapse, despite approvals being valid for a period of one year and after having incurred a lot of time and costs

SME IPOs

For the first time since the SME platform started, activity in this segment declined; there were only 45 SME IPOs, which collected a total of ₹436 crore in comparison to 106 IPOs in 2018-19 mobilising₹1,620 crore.

Offers for Sale through Stock Exchanges (OFS), which is for dilution of promoters’ holdings, saw a decrease, from ₹21,686 crore raised in 2018-19 to ₹17,326 crore raised in 2019-20. Of this, the Government’s divestment accounted for ₹1,134 crore or just 7 per cent of the overall amount. The largest OFS was that of SBI Life Insurance in September (₹3,524 crore) followed by Avenue Supermarts (₹3,428 crore) and HDFC Asset Management (₹2,039 crore). OFS accounted for 19 per cent of the total year’s public equity markets amount.

QIPs

13 companies mobilized ₹51,216 crore through QIPs. This was 388 per cent higher than ₹10,489 crore raised in the previous year. The largest QIP of 2019-20 was from Bharti Airtel raising ₹14,400 crore, accounting for 28 per cent of the total QIP amount. QIPs were dominated by banks, NBFCs and telecommunication companies with them accounting for 79 per cent (₹40,256 crore) of the overall amount.

IPPs

No company used the IPP route.

InvITs/ReITs: The amount raised through InvITs and ReITs saw a decrease of 71 per cent from ₹7,971 crore in 2018-19 to only ₹2,306 crore in 2019-20.

Fresh Capital

Of the total amount of ₹91,670 crore, the fresh capital amount was ₹55,932 crore (61 per cent); the remaining ₹35,738 crore being offers for sale.