IRB Infra surges 8.3% on completion of BoT project

Internet Desk | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

IRB Infrastructure Developers informed the exchanges on September 24 that the Yedeshi-Aurangabad BoT project, implemented by Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited (SPY), has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority.

Consequently, the SPY, which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - private InvIT, would collect toll at full toll rates on this project.

The shares of the company gained as much as 8.3 per cent to ₹110.7 apiece.

