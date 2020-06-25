Broker's call: IRB Infrastructure (Buy)

Looking at the financial figures and opportunities that company holds at present, we recommend going ‘long’ on IRB with target price of ₹125 with a belief that this is the right time to invest in

Book value per share is improving since last two years and promoters have been increasing their shareholding in the company.

Moreover, company has got six other projects that are under implementation. Company at present is under-valued as its P/E stands at 10.07 against Industrial P/E of 14.76.

On June 18, 2020 company paid first instalment for its first toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project, that is, Mumbai-Pune Expressway worth ₹6,500 crore and obtained the financial closure. This is India’s single top concession under TOT tolling and O&M model, which started from March 1, 2020.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is a road build–operate–transfer (BOT) operator. The company’s main activity is road construction and maintenance. Its business segments include road infrastructure projects including road development and operation; real estate, which includes real estate development, windmill (sale of windmill-generated electricity), and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!