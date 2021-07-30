IRCTC board to meet for stock split

The board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd will meet on August 12 to recommend the proposal for sub-division of company's equity shares of face value of ₹10 each and matters related thereto. The decision, would be, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Railways, Government of lndia and shareholders, said. The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021. The stock of IRCTC closed at ₹2,329.60 on the BSE. After successful IPO in September 2019, the PSU major had set the issue price at ₹320.