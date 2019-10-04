IRCTC IPO success: Points to ponder

Did the Centre cash in optimally in IRCTC’s public offering that concluded on Thursday? Or is it that the merchant bankers and the selling shareholder — Government of India — missed a golden opportunity to rake in the moolah that the IRCTC IPO presented by conservatively pricing the issue?

The jury is out on this. But one may be tempted to think that the Government and merchant bankers could have been a bit more aggressive and helped realise higher disinvestment receipts from the offer-for-sale, especially when viewed against the kind of investor demand that the IPO has generated. One can always counter that nobody expected this kind of demand, but it is for no small reason why pricing a share issue is considered more of an art.

Demand for the IRCTC IPO had come in at a whopping Rs 72,000 crore, against the Government’s targeted mop-up level of Rs 645 crore. This is surely a reflection of investor interest in businesses that present growth visibility with strong fundamentals.

This kind of demand — a record for a public sector offering — should be an eye-opener for the decision makers in the Government in the coming days as regards pricing of shares of fundamentally strong public sector enterprises. It shouldn’t be the case of selling family silver cheap in a hurry to achieve the disinvestment targets.

It has to be realised that investors ― both institutional and retail ― are now quite adept at separating the wheat from the chaff. Whether one is in a bull run or in a bear market, there will always be strong demand for companies that have an interesting, stable and unique business model as IRCTC clearly seems to have developed in recent years. Having an e-commerce based business model is certainly an advantage as the gains are only going to be exponential once volumes kick in for the same level of fixed IT infrastructure cost. There is heightened investor interest around the world for Internet-based companies.

IRCTC is in a sweet spot as it is not only an e-commerce player, but also enjoys monopoly business in online rail ticket booking, food catering on running trains. It is exclusively authorised to manufacture and supply packaged drinking water at stations/trains.

Pricing the issue at a price earnings multiple of 19x FY19 earnings per share of 17 and 13x FY21E earnings for a company that is strong fundamentally with a debt-free balance sheet along with decent return ratios (ROE 20 per cent, operating margins of 20 per cent and PAT margin of 15 per cent) is at best conservative.

Moreover, IRCTC has a healthy balance sheet with Rs 1,100 crore cash to support capital expenditure. The icing on the cake is the good dividend payout track record — it made 50 per cent average payout in the last three years. With Indian Railways reinstating the convenience fee/service charge for e-tickets from September 2019, this move is expected to generate an additional annual revenue of Rs 300 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 450 crore in 2020-21 for IRCTC. With the recent corporate tax rate-cut bonanza, IRCTC is expected to save a tidy sum on the tax front. The corporate tax rate-cut bonanza was however, unexpected when the IPO process began.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions are always going to lap up such public sector companies when the offerings are conservatively priced. So the message is that the Government would do well to go in for stiffer pricing in fundamentally strong companies such as IRCTC even if the IPO were to hit the market when economic conditions were tough and sentiments rather weak. Of course, hindsight is always 20/20.

But the overarching thought in the capital market fraternity is that the price band was conservative and may well lead to strong listing gains for investors who manage to get a piece of the IRCTC cake. Only time will tell whether the Government had actually left some money on the table for investors or not. Anyway, the Centre is only shedding 12.6 per cent stake in IRCTC (the Government holds 100 per cent). Its successful IPO could give a leg-up to an otherwise lacklustre divestment programme so far this fiscal. Time to realise that there is no harm in commanding a price premium for offerings that present profitable growth, even if it comes from the public sector stable. One needs to shed the notion that quality public sector assets cannot demand big premium in the market.