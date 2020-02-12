Stocks

IRCTC, NBCC, Suzlon, ABB, Ashok Leyland results

| Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

 

About 200 companies will declare their Q3 of FY20 results on Wednesday. Among them are ABB India, Amrutanjan, Ashok Leyland, Asahi India, Bharat Dynamics, Essar Shipping, City Union Bank, Dish TV, Divi's Lab, Finolex Ind, IRCTC, Ipca Lab, Hindalco, Jamna Auto, Midani, Munjal Auto, NBCC, Natco Pharma, Pricol, P&G Hygiene, Religare Enterprises, Rolta India, RVNL, Sundaram Brake, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Power, TItagarh Wagons, Venus Remedies and Veto Switchgears.

Published on February 12, 2020
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Archidply to turn ex-date for demerger