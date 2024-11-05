IRCTC Stocks & Q2 Results, IRCTC Share Price Live Update November 5, 2024: IRCTC stock is in focus. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹294.7 crore. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago period, standalone revenues were ₹992 crore. Shares inched up in early trade on Tuesday.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.