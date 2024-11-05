IRCTC Stocks & Q2 Results, IRCTC Share Price Live Update November 5, 2024: IRCTC stock is in focus. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹294.7 crore. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago period, standalone revenues were ₹992 crore. Shares inched up in early trade on Tuesday.

ALL UPDATES

  • November 05, 2024 12:03

    IRCTC share price today: IRCTC shares trade flat on the BSE 

    Shares of IRCTC traded at ₹818.50 on the BSE as at 12 noon. 

    Today’s high: ₹828

    Today’s low: ₹792.45

  • November 05, 2024 11:02

    IRCTC share price today

    IRCTC shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹820.60 as at 11 am.

  • November 05, 2024 10:36

    IRCTC shares in focus: Shares trade flat

    Screenshot 2024-11-05 103613.png

  • November 05, 2024 10:16

    IRCTC share price today: Stock inches up

    IRCTC stock inched up 0.92% on the NSE to ₹823.70 as at 10.15 am.

  • November 05, 2024 10:14

    IRCTC has appointed a new internal auditor – Noida-based SK Misra & Gujrati, CA for FY25.

  • November 05, 2024 10:11

    IRCTC in focus: IRCTC board declares interim dividend

    IRCTC board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per fully paid equity share of face value ₹2 each.

  • November 05, 2024 10:08

    IRCTC Q2 results in focus: IRCTC Q2 net profit up 4.5%

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹294.7 crore.

    Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago-period standalone revenues were ₹992 crore.

    Catering revenues saw an 11.5 per cent y-o-y increase to Rs482 crore; while Rail Neer sales (revenues from sale of bottled water) saw an over 15 per cent increase to ₹90 crore. Ticketing service revenues saw a 13 per cent-odd increase to ₹371 crore. However, tourism revenues witnessed a 21 per cent y-o-y decline to ₹125 crore.

    Read more

  • November 05, 2024 10:06

    IRCTC shares price in focus: Shares up 1% in early trade

Related Topics