IREDA Share Price, IREDA Stock Price Today Live Updates: IREDA stock has surged close to 4% in early trade on Monday, following Q1 business update. The company recorded loan sanctions at ₹9,136 crore and loan disbursements at ₹5,320 crore during first quarter ended June 30, 2024, a growth of 382.62% and 67.61%, respectively over corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24. Loan book stood at ₹63,150 crore, a record growth of 33.77%. 

  • July 01, 2024 10:39

  • July 01, 2024 10:34

    IREDA stock trades higher by 3.59% at ₹197.28 on the NSE as of 10.32 am.

  • July 01, 2024 10:24

