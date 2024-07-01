REDA Share Price, IREDA Stock Price Today Live Updates: IREDA stock has surged close to 4% in early trade on Monday, following Q1 business update. The company recorded loan sanctions at ₹9,136 crore and loan disbursements at ₹5,320 crore during first quarter ended June 30, 2024, a growth of 382.62% and 67.61%, respectively over corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24. Loan book stood at ₹63,150 crore, a record growth of 33.77%.
ALL UPDATES
- July 01, 2024 10:39
Follow bl’s Stock Market Live Updates
Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 01 July 2024
- July 01, 2024 10:34
IREDA share price in focus
IREDA stock trades higher by 3.59% at ₹197.28 on the NSE as of 10.32 am.
- July 01, 2024 10:24
IREDA stock trades at ₹197.02 on the NSE, higher by 3.46% as of 10.08 am.
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on July 1, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.