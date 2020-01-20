IRFC files IPO draft papers with SEBI

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue is of up to 140,70,69,000 equity shares of which up to 93,80,46,000 equity shares are fresh issue, and up to 46,90,23,000 equity shares are offer for sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The net proceeds from the offer are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company’s equity capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in business and general corporate purposes, it said.
IDFC Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The company was incorporated as the dedicated market borrowing arm for the Indian Railways and has played a strategic role in financing the latter’s operations, as per the draft prospectus.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...