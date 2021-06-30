ISec to suggest curated portfolio for investors

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
ICICI Securities has launched ‘Masters of the Street’ — a curated basket of stocks hand-picked by reputed Investment Advisors such as Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager, Rajesh Kothari, Managing Director, AlfAccurate Advisors and Vikas Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Asset Advisors.
Anupam Guha, Head-Private Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, said investing in the capital markets is gaining popularity with a record number of 1.49 crore demat accounts opened last year, which is over three times’ growth compared to last year.
Why retail participation in stock market has been increasing
Many of them who invest in direct equity without any advice often get disappointed due to wrong stock selection and lack of due diligence. With the launch of ‘Masters of the Street’, ICICI Securities is aiming to bridge this gap and democratise investing in managed equities, he said.
Currently four portfolios under ‘Masters of the Street’ have been made available on themes they believe would generate long-term wealth.
ICICI Securities net jumps 95%
All Premium Portfolios are regularly monitored and if any rebalancing is suggested by the investment advisors, the same is notified to the investors who can then choose to implement it digitally, said ISec.
