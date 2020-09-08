Stocks

IT sector stocks rule firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

IT sector stocks traded on a firm wicket on Tuesday morning. The IT index was the top gainer among the BSE sectoral indices, rising by 1.60 per cent in the morning session.

Infosys was the top gainer on the 30-share Sensex, riding up nearly 2 per cent. TCS (up 1.39 per cent), HCL Tech (1.31 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (1.25 per cent) also helped lift the index.

On the 50-share Nifty index as well, Infosys and Wipro traded firm, gaining by nearly 2 per cent each.

TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra also put up a strong performance, rising between 1-1.4 per cent each.

