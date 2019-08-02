Stocks

What to watch

ITC, SBI, Hudco, Equitas, BEML results eyed

| Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Over 60 companies will declare their June quarter results on Friday. Among them are AB Capital, Andhra Bank, Bata India, BEML, Birla Corp, BSE, Camlin Fine Sciences, Capri Global, D-Link, Deepak Nitrite, Dhampur Sugar, eClerx, Elgi Equipments, Exide Ind, Equitas Holdings, Firstsource, Gati, Godrej Agrovet, GSPL, Hudco, IRB Infra, ITC, Inox Leisures, Insecticides, Kaya, Laurus Labs, Lumax Ind, Parag Milk, PowerGrid, Rico Auto, SBI, Ujjivan, Union Bank and Tata Communications.

Published on August 02, 2019
Quarterly Results
