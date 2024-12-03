The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Limited were trading at ₹667.50 up by ₹29.25 or 4.58 per cent on the NSE today at 11.10 am.

ITCONS E-Solutions Limited announced securing a significant work order from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on December 2, 2024.

The company has been awarded a contract to provide 44 employees on a contractual basis for a two-year period.

The total contract value stands at ₹2.47 crore, inclusive of all taxes. The order involves providing manpower services to the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution. The work order is for a domestic entity, and the contract will run for two years.

The company confirmed that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the contracting entity.