ITCONS E-Solutions Limited announced it has secured a contract from the National Institute of Communication Finance under the Ministry of Communications. The ₹13,13,15,980 contract involves providing an IT engineer-technical for three years.

The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Limited were trading at ₹497.70, up by ₹23.70 or 5 per cent, on the BSE at 10.45 am.

Additionally, ITCONS reported it won another contract from the office of the chief administrative officer, South Eastern Railway, Ministry of Railways. The ₹87,87,55,568.64 contract requires ITCONS to supply 21 computer operators for 12 months

These contracts represent a stable revenue stream and demonstrate ITCONS’ expanding role within the government sector, the company said. It added that they do not involve related party transactions or promoter group interests, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

