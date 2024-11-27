ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd has secured a significant contract from the Defence Research & Development Department, the company announced today.

The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd were trading at ₹607, up by ₹13.30 or 2.24 per cent on the BSE today at 1:30 pm.

The contract, awarded by the Office of DG (MSS), Ministry of Defence, involves hiring 39 resources across multiple skill levels for a period of one and a half years. The total contract value stands at ₹2,08,11,322, inclusive of all taxes.

ITCONS has confirmed that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The manpower hiring is set to cover multiple skill levels, suggesting a comprehensive human resource engagement for the defence research department.

The contract highlights ITCONS’s continued presence in government sector manpower solutions, particularly in a strategic domain like defence research.