ITD Cementation India Limited has secured a marine contract worth ₹1,082 crore, including taxes and duties.
The contract pertains to the construction of Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works at Dahej LNG terminal in the State of Gujarat.
ITD Cementation stock traded at ₹514.20 on the NSE, higher by 3.73 per cent as of 3.20 pm. The stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹529.85.
On the BSE, the stock surged 4.09 per cent to trade at ₹516.95 as of 3.23 pm. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹530.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.