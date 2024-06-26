ITD Cementation India Limited has secured a marine contract worth ₹1,082 crore, including taxes and duties.

The contract pertains to the construction of Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works at Dahej LNG terminal in the State of Gujarat.

ITD Cementation stock traded at ₹514.20 on the NSE, higher by 3.73 per cent as of 3.20 pm. The stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹529.85.

On the BSE, the stock surged 4.09 per cent to trade at ₹516.95 as of 3.23 pm. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹530.

