Stocks

ITI allots 84.03 lakh shares to Govt

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

The board of directors of ITI has approved allotment of 84,03,361 shares, issued at ₹124.95, to the President of India as against capital grant of ₹105 crore received from the Central Government. The company in a regulatory filing to the exchanges said: “The capex receipt of ₹105 crore and allotment of equity shares is made pursuant to BIFR order dated January 8, 2013.” The board will meet on February 12 to consider December quarter results. For the September quarter, ITI had posted a loss of ₹56.04 crore on revenues of ₹433.97 crore. Shares of ITI closed 0.88 per cent higher at ₹126.05 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
ITI Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.