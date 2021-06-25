Stocks

ITI MF launches Dynamic Bond Fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 25, 2021

NFO closes on July 9

ITI Mutual Fund has launched a New Fund Offer of Dynamic Bond Fund. The NFO, which opened on Friday, will close on July 9. The bond fund will be benchmarked against CRISIL Dynamic Debt Index.

The fund’s objective is to maximise returns by actively managing a portfolio comprising of debt and money market instruments. The fund will follow a structured strategy that offers investors the benefit of dynamic fund management through flexible asset allocation and active duration management.

George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said the new fund would address the needs of investors looking for an all-seasons product that aims to provide steady returns by investing in debt and money market instruments.

Published on June 25, 2021

