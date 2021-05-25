Stocks

ITI MF launches Value Fund NFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2021

ITI Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer of Value Fund. The NFO, which opened for subscription on May 25, will close on June 8. The open-ended ITI Value Fund will invest in a portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments. George Heber Joseph, CEO, said the Value Fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by identifying undervalued stocks that have the potential to offer superior risk-adjusted returns“We are focusing on T30 towns and few B30 locations from where we have got good traction in the past,” said Joseph.

