ITI MF seeks SEBI nod for Infra Fund

ITI Mutual Fund has filed a scheme information document (SID) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to seek its approval for ITI Infrastructure Fund. The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 80 per cent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in growth and development of infrastructure, and up to 20 per cent in other equities. It may also invest up to 10 per cent of its assets in preference shares, as well as units issued by REIT and InVIT, the SID said.