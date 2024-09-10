Two development projects in Bihar, totalling over ₹480 crore, have been awarded. ITI Limited, the public sector telecom manufacturing company, has received an order worth about ₹300 crore from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for the supply and installation of 100,000 solar street light systems across 10 districts in Bihar.

The shares of ITI Limited were trading at ₹297.80, up by ₹14.75 or 5.21 per cent, on the NSE at 1.10 pm.

SEPC Limited secured a contract valued at ₹182.57 crore from the irrigation division of the Bihar government. The turnkey project involves providing drinking water to Bhabhua and Mohania towns under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan initiative, utilising surface water.

The shares of SEPC Limited were trading at ₹32.18, up by ₹1.90 or 6.27 per cent, on NSE at 1.10 pm.

ITI Limited’s project falls under the “Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana” and covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, and Patna. The company’s Naini plant, which has been manufacturing solar panels for six years, will execute this order.

SEPC Limited’s contract includes detailed survey, planning, design, construction, and installation, with a 12-month execution period followed by a three-month trial run and 60 months of operation and maintenance.

These projects represent significant investments in Bihar’s rural infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.