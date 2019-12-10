J B Chemicals & Pharma stock climbs 6% on share buyback plan

Snapdragon superpowers are coming to phones in 2020
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market in 2020.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares rose nearly 6% today on the back of announcement by the company that it would buy back shares from eligible shareholders at a price of Rs 440.
At 1.50 pm, the J B Chemicals stock was quoted at Rs 422.75, up by Rs 20.55 or 5.11% on the BSE. Volumes traded in the counter were around 37,000 shares, which was five-times the two-week average quantity of 7,374 shares.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has informed the BSE last Friday that it is making an offer to shareholders to buy-back up to 29,54,545 (Twenty Nine Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Five Hundred Forty Five) fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of (Rupees Two only) each at a price of Rs 440/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Forty Only) from all the eligible shareholders of the company holding equity shares on the Record Date, Friday, November 22,2019.
The Buy-back offer will open on Monday, December 16, 2019 and will close on Monday, December 30, 2019.
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market in 2020.
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...