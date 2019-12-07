Stocks

Jagran Prakashan: Buyback meet eyed

The board of directors of Jagran Prakashan will meet on Monday (December 9) to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. It may be recalled that the company had bought back ₹292.5-crore worth shares at ₹195 a share last year. Shareholders will closely monitor the size, price and promoters’ intention (on participation) in the buyback. Besides, the mode of buyback — open market or through tender route on proportionate basis — will also be eyed.

