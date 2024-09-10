Jash Engineering Limited announced in August that it has secured ₹49 crore worth of new orders. The company revealed today that ₹32 crore of these orders are for international markets, while ₹17 crore are for the Indian market.

The shares of Jash Engineering Limited were trading at ₹2,015.50 down by ₹14.80 or 0.73 per cent on the NSE today at 11.45 pm.

As of September 1, 2024, Jash Engineering’s consolidated order book stands at ₹946 crore. Of this, ₹618 crore is for markets outside India, with ₹371 crore specifically for the USA market. The Indian market accounts for ₹328 crore of the total order book.

The company also reported ₹39 crore worth of orders currently under negotiation, with formal purchase orders pending. This includes ₹28 crore for the Indian market and ₹11 crore for international projects.

Key contributors to August’s order booking include Tecton Engineering, PSP Projects, and Xylem Water Solutions from India, and NYCDEP Little Neck, Amherst WWTP, and Swanee Engineering from the international market.