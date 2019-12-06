Jaypee Infra, NBCC may be in focus on JSW Infra

JSW Infrastructure on Thursday said it has reached an understanding with Suraksha Realty to provide financial and technical support to the Mumbai-based company which has submitted the final offer to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech. Suraksha Realty and state-run NBCC on Tuesday submitted their final bids to acquire bankrupt realtor Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process. Shares of Jaypee Infratech and NBCC will remain in focus, as the deal enters final stages