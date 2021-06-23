Jaypee Infratech shares decline nearly 5% after earnings announcement

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Shares of realty firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd on Wednesday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹ 491.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.
The stock dipped 4.85 per cent to ₹3.14 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, it declined 4.41 per cent to ₹3.25 -- its lower circuit.
The company had reported a net loss of ₹940.53 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income fell to ₹247.44 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, from ₹384.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, Jaypee Infratech clocked a net loss of ₹1,963.39 crore, as against ₹2,250.09 crore in the previous year.
Total income declined to ₹804.18 crore, from ₹1,882.36 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.
Jaypee Infratech is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
