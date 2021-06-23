Jaypee Infratech shares decline nearly 5% after earnings announcement

Shares of realty firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd on Wednesday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹ 491.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The stock dipped 4.85 per cent to ₹3.14 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined 4.41 per cent to ₹3.25 -- its lower circuit.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹940.53 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to ₹247.44 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, from ₹384.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Jaypee Infratech clocked a net loss of ₹1,963.39 crore, as against ₹2,250.09 crore in the previous year.

Total income declined to ₹804.18 crore, from ₹1,882.36 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Jaypee Infratech is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).