JB Chem, Pennar boards meet for result, buyback

Published on November 12, 2019

 

The respective boards of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Pennar Industries will meet on Tuesday to consider quarterly results as well as a proposal on buyback of shares. Shareholders of both the companies, if approved, will closely monitor the buyback size, price and the quantum of shares to be bought back by them. Besides, promoters' intention - whether to participare or not, and record dare are other important clues, shareholders would be interested to known.

