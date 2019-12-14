Stocks

JB Chemicals buyback offer opens on Monday

| Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 14, 2019

 

The buyback offer from JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals will open for subscription on Monday and close on December 30. The company plans to buy back 29.54 lakh shares at a price of ₹440.

The company said it proposes to utilise an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹130 crore for this buyback, which represents 9.33 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. Shareholders holding the equity shares as on the record date of November 22 will be eligible to participate in the buyback.

