JB Chemicals & Pharma to buyback shares at Rs 440

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has informed the BSE that it is making an offer to shareholders to buy-back up to 29,54,545 (Twenty Nine Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Five Hundred Forty Five) fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of (Rupees Two only) each at a price of Rs 440/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Forty Only) from all the eligible shareholders of the company holding equity shares on the Record Date, Friday, November 22,2019.

The Buy-back offer will open on Monday, December 16, 2019 and will close on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The stock has jumped Rs 23.60 or 6% higher to Rs 425.80 on the BSE today.