Stocks

Jet Airways hits 52-week low on Q4 loss

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 24, 2018 Published on May 24, 2018

The company’s scrip tumbled 10.57 per cent to Rs 376.60 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

Shares of Jet Airways today plunged over 12 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s scrip tumbled 10.57 per cent to Rs 376.60 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. On the NSE, shares of the company slumped 12.12 to hit a one-year low of Rs 370.05.

Jet Airways had yesterday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company’s filing on the BSE.

Total income also declined by 3.44 per cent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter from Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Published on May 24, 2018
stocks and shares
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor