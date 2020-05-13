Stocks

Jet Airways shares jump over 4 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Shares of Jet Airways jumped over 4 per cent after its insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest for the grounded airline.

The company’s shares gained 4.42 per cent to Rs 21.25 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 4.41 per cent to Rs 21.30.

Jet Airways’ insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.

This is the fourth time that an EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, a public document said.

