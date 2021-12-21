Jet Freight stock migrates to main platform

Jet Freight Logistics, a leading service provider of cargo service, cargo transportation service, and freight forwarders has migrated its shares from the NSE- Emerge Platform to the Mainboard of the NSE and the BSE on Tuesday.

The stock closed the day 4.66 per cent higher at ₹48.25 on the BSE and 4.12 per cent higher at ₹48 on the NSE. Over 37,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and 14,000 shares on the BSE. Of the traded shares, 79.60 per cent and 85.10 per cent were up for delivery on the NSE and BSE.

The company hit the capital market in November 2016 at an issue price of ₹28.