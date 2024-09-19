JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited has completed the acquisition and registration of land in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in its expansion plans. The company announced today that it has acquired 18 Kanal 06 Marla of land in Hiranagar Kathua, J&K.

The shares of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited were trading at ₹30.32 down by ₹1.60 or 5.01 per cent on the NSE today at 11.40 AM.

This move follows the company’s June 21 announcement of its intention to establish a new project in the Union Territory. The expansion aims to tap into new markets, leverage local resources, and take advantage of fiscal incentives offered by the J&K government.

JHS Svendgaard expects this strategic initiative to enhance operational efficiency, increase market reach, and achieve economies of scale. The company believes the expansion will contribute positively to its long-term financial performance.

The decision aligns with JHS Svendgaard’s growth strategy, which includes diversification and geographical expansion. The company has stated it will pursue necessary regulatory approvals and comply with all applicable laws for this project.

