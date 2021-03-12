Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech to launch ₹583-crore IPO on Wednesday

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies Ltd, a gaming and sports media platform, has fixed a price brand of ₹1,100-1,101 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on March 17.
The company intends to raise ₹582.91 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue will close on March 19.
The entire issue is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 53 lakh shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Mitter Infotech, Good Game Investment Trust, Seedfund 2 International and Azimuth Investments Ltd and other investors. There will not be any fresh issue offering by the company.
The offer includes an employee reservation portion of up to ₹2 crore, with a discount of up to 10 per cent.
Not less than 75 per cent of offer would be allocated to qualified institutional buyers, of which 60 per cent is for anchor investors. Further, not more than 15 per cent of the shares on offer would be allocated to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10 per cent would for retail investors.
ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus, Mitter Infotech holds 19.56 per cent stake, Arpit Khandelwal (11.32 per cent), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (10.82 per cent), Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain (3.32 per cent), Manish Agarwal (1.43 per cent) and Seefund2 International holds a 1.21 per cent stake in the firm. Plutus Wealth Management and various series of IIFL Special Opportunities Fund are among the shareholders of the company.
Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America. It offers interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.
