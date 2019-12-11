Jindal Steel & Power commissions fourth coke oven battery

Jindal Steel & Power has commissioned its fourth coke oven battery at the Angul plant, making it self-sufficient in its coke requirement. The coke oven will have four batteries of capacity 45,000 tonnes each per month. These will produce a total of 2 tpa coke. The plant feeds coke to India’s largest blast furnace of 4,554 cubic meter volume, which is already in operation at Angul, and two blast furnaces at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. The plant is based on the concept of making steel through coal gas-based direct reduced iron or DRI and electric arc furnace (EAF) route using high-ash Indian coal. Just before commissioning of the plant, the coal mines allocated to JSPL to operate its gasification plant were cancelled by the Supreme Court. This compelled JSPL to install a conventional steel making facility through the BF/BOF route. The stock of Jindal Steel & Power closed up 2.45 per cent at ₹144.50 on the BSE.