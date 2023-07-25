Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) witnessed a 5 per cent surge in shares after earning the ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification for its workplace culture.

The certification’s announcement further solidified investors’ confidence in the company’s commitment to nurturing a thriving and motivated workforce. With JSP’s dedication to fostering an innovative and empowering work environment, shareholders responded positively, driving the company’s shares to new heights.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, attributed the remarkable growth journey to the dedication of their employees, highlighting the significant impact of creating a dream workplace for all stakeholders.

The shares went up by 5 per cent to ₹662 at 2:44 p.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit