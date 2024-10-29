During the Dhanteras festivities, Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched ‘SmartGold,’ a digital gold investment platform accessible through the JioFinance app.

The shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) were trading flat at ₹317.75 on the NSE today at 10 am.

The new offering allows customers to purchase 24-karat physical gold in flexible denominations starting from as low as ₹10. Customers can buy, sell, or redeem their digital gold holdings for either cash or physical gold coins and jewelry, providing a seamless and secure investment experience.

“SmartGold is our way of making gold investments more accessible and convenient for our customers, especially during the auspicious Dhanteras season,” said Mohana V, Group Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at JFSL.

The underlying physical gold will be stored in insured vaults, ensuring the safety of the assets. Customers can track the live market price of gold on the JioFinance app, promoting transparency in their investments.

The launch of SmartGold is part of JFSL’s broader strategy to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services, including loans, savings accounts, digital insurance, and wealth management solutions, through its consumer-facing entities.