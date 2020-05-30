Jio overseas listing — What does the US bourse rule book say

Fighting Covid-19 and building the future Human Resource Capital
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Of late, overseas listing by India Inc is gaining a lot of transaction among the investing fraternity. In a move to facilitate Indian start-ups and other specialised sectors to raise capital overseas smoothly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Direct listing of securities by Indian public companies would be allowed in permissible jurisdictions. Necessary regulations allowing direct overseas listing by the Indian entity is expected soon after amendments to the Companies Act and FEMA regulations are passed.” As it is a work-in-progress, one has to wait for detailed guidelines, to be able to look at the fine print.
At present, Indian companies wishing to raise funds in overseas stock markets are allowed to do so only through depository receipts — American Depository Receipts and Global Depository Receipts. This means that, these companies should have underlying shares traded in the domestic market and comply with all domestic market regulations. However, once the proposed rule gets official stamp, Indian companies can directly list in overseas markets without meeting any regulatory obligations here.
This is why talk of Reliance Industries planning to list its telecom arm Jio in overseas markets has reverberated widely.
If media reports are to be believed, RIL plans to sell 20-25 per cent in Jio Platforms through an initial public offering in an overseas market, most likely on the Nasdaq. Listing on the NYSE is also not ruled out, some marketmen believe. While Reliance will time its listing process suitably, let us see what NYSE and Nasdaq want from companies if they wish to list on their platforms.
According to NYSE, a non-US company must satisfy at least one of the following conditions: A company should have an aggregate adjusted pre-tax income of $100 million (about ₹750 crore) or more for the last three fiscal years, and besides, each of the two most recent fiscal years should have greater than $25 million pre-tax income (about ₹190 crore); and revenues of the company should be $100 million (most recent 12-month period) and $75 million (about ₹560 crore) for the most recent fiscal.
However, it should have a minimum of 5,000 shareholders (worldwide) and at least 25 lakh shares should be held by the public. Market value of the publicly-held company should not be less than $60 million with a minimum price of $4/share.
According to Nasdaq, a company seeking to list on its Nasdaq Global Market Platform, must have a minimum of 12.5 lakh shares with the public. The market value of the company should be at least $45 million and the company should price the issue at least at $4/share.
Aggregate pre-tax earnings (income from continuing operations before income taxes) for the past three fiscals should be greater than $11 million (about ₹80 crore) and revenues should not be less than $110 million (about ₹825 crore) for the previous fiscal year.
Both the exchanges have strict corporate governance regulations as well as rules on AGMs, independent directors, audit committee, compensation to executive officers, nomination of directors, and code of conduct, among others.
In the past one month, Reliance Industries has roped in global investors including Facebook, KKR, General Atlantic and Vista into its telecom arm Jio for a total consideration of ₹78,500 crore, valuing the company at ₹4.9-lakh crore (or $73 billion). Now market is abuzz with rumours that Microsoft and Abu Dhabi State funds too are keen to invest in the company.
Reliance Industries raising funds even at this difficult time indicates that Jio may have good demand for its IPO. However, one has to wait for at least 12 months to see the actual demand until RIL files IPO papers. The timing of the IPO hopefully will take into consideration the secondary market mood too.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...