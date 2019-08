Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank may remain in focus, with the Centre on Monday revoking Article 370 that gave special status to J&K and proposed bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Though it is still early days, most analysts feel there could be big business and economic developments for the people of J&K, which the bank could capitalise on. However, one has to wait and watch on how the situation develops in the next few weeks in the valley.