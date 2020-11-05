Stocks

JK Lakshmi Cement jumps nearly 6 per cent on Q2 numbers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd gained nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the firm reported an 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company’s stock jumped 5.77 per cent to Rs 306.95 on the BSE. It rose by 5.76 per cent to Rs 306.45 at the NSE.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 11.79 per cent to Rs 1,131.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,012.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 05, 2020
stocks and shares
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.