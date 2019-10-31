JK Tyre stocks up 14 per cent on upbeat Q2 numbers

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday surged over 14 per cent after it reported strong financial performance for the July-September quarter.

The stock jumped 13.87 per cent to Rs 80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip rose 14.37 per cent to Rs 80.35.

JK Tyre & Industries had on Wednesday reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.70 crore in the September quarter, driven by gains from deferred tax liability.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.78 crore in the same period last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries had said in a regulatory filing.