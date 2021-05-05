Stocks

JM Fin consolidate net up 35%

JM Financial has reported a 35.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹176.71 crore as against ₹130.56 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company has reported a total income of ₹841.13 crore (₹840.58 crore). For the full year-ended March 2021, its consolidated net profit stood at ₹590.14 crore. For FY20, JM Financial had posted a net profit of ₹544.98 crore. Total revenues stood at ₹3,226.63 crore (₹3,453.55 crore). The brokerage firm has also announced a dividend of ₹0.50 per share. The stock of JM Financial closed 0.68 per cent lower at ₹80.50 on the BSE. Our Bureau

