JM Financial finalises Rs 45 crore investment in Innovcare Lifesciences

Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
JM Financial Private Equity Fund II has finalised an investment of Rs 45 crore in Mumbai-based nutraceutical company Innovcare Lifesciences.
This marks the closing of the fifth investment by the fund, the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, sources told BusinessLine that Innovcare Lifesciences would use the funds for its expansion plans.
"Partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams with the vision to build scalable and sustainable businesses has been the key focus of JM Financial Private Equity. The fund infusion will help Innovcare in expanding its product portfolio in a more aggressive manner," Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO, PE & Equity AIFs, said.
Advisors for the deal included o3 Capital and Economic Laws Practice.
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...