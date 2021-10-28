Stocks

JM Financial Q2 net up 24%

JM Financial reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in second quarter consolidated net profit at ₹228 crore against ₹184 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated results include results from four business segments – Investment Bank, Mortgage Lending, Alternative & Distressed Credit and Asset Management, Wealth Management & Securities Business. Revenue from operations, including interest income, fees and commission income, brokerage income and net gain on fair value changes, was up 20 per cent y-o-y at ₹962 crore (₹801 crore in the year ago period).

