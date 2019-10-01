JMC Projects bags new orders worth ₹560 cr

JMC Projects (India), a leading civil engineering and EPC company, has secured new orders worth ₹560 crore. Commercial real estate projects in southern and western India accounted for ₹312 crore of the total order, and water supply project in Odisha for ₹248 crore, the company said in a statement.

Shares of JMC Projects slipped 2.36 per cent at ₹109.50 on the BSE.